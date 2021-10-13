WNBA 101221

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals [RALPH FRESO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Indiana at Penn St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN

• Indiana at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes, 3 p.m., NBCSN

NHL

• NY Rangers at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN

