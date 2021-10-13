Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Indiana at Penn St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes, 3 p.m., NBCSN
NHL
• NY Rangers at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN
