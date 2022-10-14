Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Florida at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2, noon, TBS
• N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., FS1
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford, 2 p.m., USA
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Bob Jones, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Russellville at Ardmore, 7 p.m., AM-920
• Hatton at Lexington, 7 p.m., FM-96.7
MLB
• N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3, 3:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, 11:30 a.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4, 1 p.m., FS1
• A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3, 3 p.m., TBS
• A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., FS!
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round - Qualifying, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal - Leg 2, 6 p.m., FS2
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• UNA vs. Jacksonville State (Madison), 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
