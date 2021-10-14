Dodgers Giants 1013221

The Dodgers and Giants face off in Game 5 of the NLDS tonight with a trip to the NLCS on the line. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Navy at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN

• Southern Cal at Oregon, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Utah at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Collins Hill (Georgia) at North Gwinnett (Georgia), 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Isidore Newman (Louisiana) at St. Charles Catholic (Louisiana), 7 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30, a.m., FS2

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5, 8 p.m., TBS

NFL FOOTBALL

• Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FOX and NFLN

NHL HOCKEY

• Seattle at Nashville, 7 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals, noon, TENNIS

