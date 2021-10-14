Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Navy at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
• Southern Cal at Oregon, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Utah at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Collins Hill (Georgia) at North Gwinnett (Georgia), 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Isidore Newman (Louisiana) at St. Charles Catholic (Louisiana), 7 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30, a.m., FS2
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5, 8 p.m., TBS
NFL FOOTBALL
• Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FOX and NFLN
NHL HOCKEY
• Seattle at Nashville, 7 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinals, noon, TENNIS
