Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Michigan at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN
• Cornell at Princeton, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• UCLA at Oregon St., 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• California at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wisconsin at Michigan St., 5 p.m. BTN
• Kansas at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m., BTN
• West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN
• UCLA at Arizona, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• LUX: Fight League 17, 6 p.m., FS2
MLB
• A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1, 7 p.m., FOX
NHL HOCKEY
• Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim, 1 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
• Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy, 2 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: Game 1, 7 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Robert Morris UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
