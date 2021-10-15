ALCS 101421

The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series today. [TONY GUTIERREZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Michigan at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN

• Cornell at Princeton, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• UCLA at Oregon St., 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• California at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Wisconsin at Michigan St., 5 p.m. BTN

• Kansas at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m., BTN

• West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Kentucky at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN

• UCLA at Arizona, 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• LUX: Fight League 17, 6 p.m., FS2

MLB

• A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1, 7 p.m., FOX

NHL HOCKEY

• Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim, 1 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS

• Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy, 2 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: Game 1, 7 p.m., TBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., FM-94.9

• Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

• Robert Morris UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.