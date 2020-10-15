Atlanta Braves home plate

Atlanta's Nick Markakis slides home past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith on a double by Cristian Pache during Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Game 4 of the NLCS is at 7 p.m. Thursday on either FOX or FS1.

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Georgia State at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Florida State at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Texas Christian at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), 8 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

• American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), 4:07 p.m., TBS

• National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 7:07 p.m., FOX or FS1

RUGBY

• SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, 11:30 p.m., FS2

• SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, 1:30 p.m., FS2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 7:07 p.m., FM-93.9

