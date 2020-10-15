Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia State at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Florida State at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Texas Christian at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), 8 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
• American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), 4:07 p.m., TBS
• National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 7:07 p.m., FOX or FS1
RUGBY
• SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, 11:30 p.m., FS2
• SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 7:07 p.m., FM-93.9
