Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1:30 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Arkansas at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN
• Florida at Kentucky, noon, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, ESPN
• Auburn at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• ALDS: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary), 2 p.m., TBS
• A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4, 6 p.m., TBS
• N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary), 8 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, noon, CBS
• San Francisco at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• San Diego-WTA Final, 6 p.m., TENNIS
Monday on TV
MLB
• ALDS (If necessary), 7 p.m., TBS
NFL
• Denver at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
