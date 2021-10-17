Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, 1 p.m., NBC
• The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, 3 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Indiana at Penn St., 11 a.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Florida at Auburn, noon, ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Mississippi, noon, SECN
• Michigan at Ohio St., 1 p.m., BTN
• Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Pittsburgh at Florida St., noon, ACCN
• Penn St. at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TBS
NFL
• Miami vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m., CBS
• Kansas City at Washington, noon, CBS
• Green Bay at Chicago, noon, FOX
• Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, noon, ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, 1 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-WTA Final, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4, 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Green Bay at Chicago, noon, FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 3, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 3, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9
