Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves baseball

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS at 6:30 tonight on TBS and FM-93.9. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, 1 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, 1 p.m., NBC

• The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, 3 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Indiana at Penn St., 11 a.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Florida at Auburn, noon, ESPNU

• Vanderbilt at Mississippi, noon, SECN

• Michigan at Ohio St., 1 p.m., BTN

• Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Pittsburgh at Florida St., noon, ACCN

• Penn St. at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TBS

NFL

• Miami vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m., CBS

• Kansas City at Washington, noon, CBS

• Green Bay at Chicago, noon, FOX

• Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS: N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, noon, ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, 1 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-WTA Final, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4, 2 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Green Bay at Chicago, noon, FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 3, 7 p.m., FS1

NFL

• Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 3, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9

