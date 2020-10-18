Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Duke at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
• Florida State at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPNU
• Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: Dayton, Tenn., noon, ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MARATHON
• IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships (taped), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX and FS1
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Houston at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, noon, FOX
• Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: The N 1, 11 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Monday
NFL
• Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m., FOX and NFL
• Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9 (IF NO BRAVES GAME)
• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9 (IF NO BRAVES GAME)
--
Monday
NFL
• Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.