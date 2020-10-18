Ryan Tannehill Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after a 10-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills last week in Nashville. The Titans play the Houston Texans at noon on CBS. [WADE PAYNE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Wade Payne - freelancer, FR23601 AP

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, 1 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Duke at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

• Florida State at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Auburn at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPNU

• Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN

• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: Dayton, Tenn., noon, ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MARATHON

• IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships (taped), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX and FS1

NFL

• Regional Coverage: Houston at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, noon, FOX

• Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: The N 1, 11 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Monday

NFL

• Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m., FOX and NFL

• Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9 (IF NO BRAVES GAME)

• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9 (IF NO BRAVES GAME)

--

Monday

NFL

• Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

