Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3, 4 p.m., TBS
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 4, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN
Today on radio
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3, 4 p.m., FM-93.9
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 4 (7 p.m. first pitch, game joined in progress), FM-93.9
