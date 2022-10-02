Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, 11:30 a.m., FS1
• FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, 12:30 p.m., CNBC
• NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Kentucky at LSU, 1 p.m., SECN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, 8:30 a.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Preseason: Charlotte at Boston, noon, NBATV
• Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Minnesota vs. New Orleans, 8:30 a.m., NFLN
• Cleveland at Atlanta, noon, CBS
• Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, FOX
• Arizona at Carolina, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• New England at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: LA FC at Portland, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, FM-107.3
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Global Series: Nashville at SC Bern, 1 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City, 2 p.m., USA
Monday on radio
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
