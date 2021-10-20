Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Rutgers at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN
• N.C. State at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
• Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• LSU at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5, 4 p.m., FS1
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Boston at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS2
• Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
Today on radio
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4 (7 p.m. first pitch, game joined in progress), FM-93.9
