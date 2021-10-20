Atlanta Braves baseball

Dansby Swanson (right) and Ozzie Albies hope for more reason to celebrate when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 4 of the NLCS at 7 tonight on TBS and FM-93.9. [JOHN BAZEMORE/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Rutgers at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN

• N.C. State at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

• Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• LSU at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5, 4 p.m., FS1

• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4, 7 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Boston at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Denver at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS2

• Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4 (7 p.m. first pitch, game joined in progress), FM-93.9

