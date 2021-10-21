Dansby Swanson Braves baseball

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS at 7 tonight on TBS. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FAU at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Tulane at SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• San Jose St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Florida at Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Boston College at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Michigan St., 5 p.m., BTN

• Penn St. at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1

• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN

• Florida St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (7 p.m. first pitch, game joined in progress), FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.