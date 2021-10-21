Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FAU at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Tulane at SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• San Jose St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Florida at Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Boston College at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Michigan St., 5 p.m., BTN
• Penn St. at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1
• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
• Florida St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (7 p.m. first pitch, game joined in progress), FM-93.9
