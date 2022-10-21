Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 1:55 p.m. (ESPN2) and 4:55 p.m. (ESPNEWS)
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, 5 p.m., USA
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8:30 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Oklahoma at TCU, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round (Taped), 6 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Boston at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m.., ESPN
TENNIS
• Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
• Priceville at Randolph, 7 p.m., FM-97.7
• Huntsville at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• West Point at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-107.1
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, 3:30 p.m., USA
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 4:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round (Taped), 6 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS
MLB
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3, 4 p.m., TBS
• N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., FOX
NBA
• San Antonio at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Minnesota at Boston, noon, NHLN
• Dallas at Montréal, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at Hearts, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UNA at Eastern Kentucky, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
