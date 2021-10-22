Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice 2, 2:55 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Penn St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m., BTN
• Duke at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Pittsburgh at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Penn St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
• Arizona St. at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: Grand Prix, 8 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Berkeley Prep (Florida) at Newman (Louisiana), 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 2 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lawrence County at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 3, ESPNEWS, 12:55 p.m.
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, 2 p.m., NBC
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 3:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
FISHING
• Bassmaster Opens, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Norwich at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Watford at Everton, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Charleston Southern at UNA, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.