Joel Embiid, left, and the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets tonight. All-Stars Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving will not play. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 1, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Practice 2, 2:55 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Penn St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m., BTN

• Duke at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Pittsburgh at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Penn St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

• Arizona St. at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Arkansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m., SECN

• Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: Grand Prix, 8 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Berkeley Prep (Florida) at Newman (Louisiana), 8 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Phoenix at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 2 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Lawrence County at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 3, ESPNEWS, 12:55 p.m.

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, 2 p.m., NBC

• Formula 1: Qualifying, 3:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

FISHING

• Bassmaster Opens, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Norwich at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Watford at Everton, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Charleston Southern at UNA, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

