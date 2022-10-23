Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 12:30 p.m., ABC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1:30 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Alabama at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• Wisconsin at Michigan, noon, ESPN2
• South Carolina at LSU, 1 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• NLCS: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• ALCS: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, 6 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, noon, FOX
• N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m., CBS
• Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:15 p.m., NBC
NHL
• Anaheim at Detroit, 4 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, 8 a.m., CNBC
• Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: N.Y. City FC at Montréal, noon, ESPN
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
NFL
• Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon, FM-107.3
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• ALCS: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary), 3 p.m., TBS
• NLCS: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary), 7 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United, 2 p.m., USA
