Today on TV
AHL HOCKEY
• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 2 p.m,. NHLN
AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, 11 a.m., NBC
• Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., ABC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, 2 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Rutgers at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
• Penn St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Alabama at South Carolina, noon, ESPNU
• Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Pittsburgh at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Alabama at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at LSU, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Duke at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Ohio St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. (FS2) and 1 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary), 6:30 p.m., TBS
NFL
• Kansas City at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Washington at Green Bay, noon, FOX
• Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS: Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Moscow-WTA Final, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (if necessary), 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Washington at Green Bay, noon, FM-93.9
• Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no baseball)
• Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no baseball)
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The East Lake Cup: First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2 (Mannings broadcast)
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• New Orleans at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
