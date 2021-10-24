Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans at noon today. The game will be on CBS. [ALEX BRANDON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

Today on TV

AHL HOCKEY

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 2 p.m,. NHLN

AUTO RACING

• FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, 11 a.m., NBC

• Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., ABC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, 2 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Rutgers at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN

• Penn St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Alabama at South Carolina, noon, ESPNU

• Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Pittsburgh at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Alabama at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN

• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., SECN

• Tennessee at LSU, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Duke at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Ohio St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. (FS2) and 1 p.m. (FS1)

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary), 6:30 p.m., TBS

NFL

• Kansas City at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Washington at Green Bay, noon, FOX

• Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

• MLS: Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Moscow-WTA Final, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (if necessary), 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Washington at Green Bay, noon, FM-93.9

• Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no baseball)

• Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no baseball)

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The East Lake Cup: First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NFL

• New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2 (Mannings broadcast)

--

Monday on radio

NFL

• New Orleans at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

