Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
• Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Vegas at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC, 9:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1, FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.