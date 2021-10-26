Dansby Swanson Eddie Rosario Atlanta Braves baseball

Dansby Swanson (right), Eddie Rosario (left) and the Atlanta Braves open the World Series with Game 1 at 7 tonight on FOX and FM-93.9. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Michigan at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN

• Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Vegas at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC, 7:30 p.m., FS2

• MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC, 9:30 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1, FM-93.9

