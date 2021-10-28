Arizona Cardinals football James Conner

James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers at 7:20 tonight on FOX and NFL Network. [ROSS D. FRANKLIN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• South Florida at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Troy at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Duke at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Clemson at Boston College, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

• Virginia at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN

• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NFL

• Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América, Final, 9 p.m., FS1

