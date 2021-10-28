Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• South Florida at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Troy at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Duke at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Clemson at Boston College, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN
• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NFL
• Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América, Final, 9 p.m., FS1
