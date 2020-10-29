Todd Gurley football

Todd Gurley and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Carolina Panthers at 7:20 p.m. tonight on FOX and NFL Network. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Colorado State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Virginia at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN

• North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Wake Forest at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN

• West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, Noon, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), 7 p.m., CBSSN

NFL

• Atlanta at Carolina, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16, 7:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Atlanta at Carolina (joined in progress), FM-93.9

