Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Virginia at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN
• North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wake Forest at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN
• West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, Noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), 7 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
• Atlanta at Carolina, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16, 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Atlanta at Carolina (joined in progress), FM-93.9
