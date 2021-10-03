Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, 1 p.m., NBC
• FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• N.C. State at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Rutgers at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
• Virginia at North Carolina, noon, ACCN
• Arkansas at Georgia, noon, ESPNU
• Providence at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Florida, 2 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, noon, SECN
• Duke at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan St. at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (FS2) and 3:30 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 2 p.m., TBS
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 2:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, noon, CBS
• Carolina at Dallas, noon, FOX
• Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP Final, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 1 p.m., TENNIS
• San Diego-ATP Final, 5:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, noon, ESPN
• Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 2:20 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m., NFL
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.