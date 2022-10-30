Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), 11:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, 1 p.m, NBC
• Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, 2:55 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, 3:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Arkansas at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• West Virginia at Baylor, noon, ESPN2
• Oklahoma at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Minnesota at San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Denver vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m., ESPN+
• Miami at Detroit, noon, CBS
• Chicago at Dallas, noon, FOX
• Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m., CBS
• San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, 11 a.m., USA
• MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Austin FC at L.A. FC, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: N.Y. City FC at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
• Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m., FM-107.3
Monday on TV
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX
NFL
• Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
