Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, 1 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, 4 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
• PWBA: Tour Championship, 4 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Indiana at Maryland, noon, BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., BTN
• Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, 3:30 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Notre Dame, First Round, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, First Round, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wisconsin at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN
• West Virginia at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Wisconsin at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPNU
CURLING
• Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, 7 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, noon, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. (FS1) and 3 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5, 7 p.m., FOX
NFL
• Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, CBS
• Carolina at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana, noon, CBSSN
• MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, noon, ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 2 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Miami at Buffalo, noon, FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
HORSE RACING
• The Melbourne Cup, 9:30 p.m., FS1
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. ESPN (Peyton and Eli broadcast on ESPN2)
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton, 3 p.m., NBCSN
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
