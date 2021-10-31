Atlanta Braves World Series baseball

Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia, Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves will play the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at 7 tonight on FOX and FM-93.9. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, 1 p.m., NBC

• NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, 4 p.m., FS1

BOWLING

• PWBA: Tour Championship, 4 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Indiana at Maryland, noon, BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, 1 p.m., SECN

• Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., BTN

• Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, 3:30 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Notre Dame, First Round, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, First Round, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Wisconsin at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN

• West Virginia at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Wisconsin at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPNU

CURLING

• Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, 7 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, noon, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. (FS1) and 3 p.m. (FS2)

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5, 7 p.m., FOX

NFL

• Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, CBS

• Carolina at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana, noon, CBSSN

• MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, noon, ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 2 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Miami at Buffalo, noon, FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

HORSE RACING

• The Melbourne Cup, 9:30 p.m., FS1

NFL

• N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. ESPN (Peyton and Eli broadcast on ESPN2)

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton, 3 p.m., NBCSN

--

Monday on radio

NFL

• N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

