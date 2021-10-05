Aaron Judge baseball

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will visit the rival Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card game at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2 and FM-93.9. [FRANK FRANKLIN II/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Penn St. at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN

• Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN

MLB

• A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

