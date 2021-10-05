Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Penn St. at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.