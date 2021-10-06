Matt Carpenter Tommy Edman Cardinals baseball

Matt Carpenter (left), Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card game at 7 tonight on TBS. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN

• Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN

• Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

MLB

• N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., TBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2

• CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, 6 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

WNBA

• Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4, 9 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m. game joined in progress), FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.