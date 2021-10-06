Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
• Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
MLB
• N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2
• CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4, 9 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m. game joined in progress), FM-93.9
