Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 9:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Clemson at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Alabama at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, 8 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah), 9 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• GEICO Invitational: Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Neb.), Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC
• Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville (Prague), 1 p.m., NHLN
• Preseason: Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHLN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London, 2 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at James Clemens, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Muscle Shoals at Decatur, 7 p.m., FM-100.1
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, 11:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs - Round of 12, 2:30 p.m., NBC
BOXING
• Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, 10:30 a.m., ESPNEWS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, 4 p.m., CNBC
MLB
• A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPN
• N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose (Prague), 1 p.m., NHLN
• Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC, 5 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9
• UNA at Kennesaw State, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM103.5
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.