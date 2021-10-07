Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Houston at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• N.C. State at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Open de España, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1, 3 p.m., FS1
• A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
Today on radio
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1 (7 p.m. first pitch, joined in progress), FM-93.9
