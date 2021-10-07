Brandon Lowe baseball Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS at 7 tonight on FS1. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Houston at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• N.C. State at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Virginia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Open de España, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1, 3 p.m., FS1

• A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 7 p.m., FS1

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m., FOX and NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1 (7 p.m. first pitch, joined in progress), FM-93.9

