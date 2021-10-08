Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 3:35 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice 2, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NC State at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Oklahoma at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Clemson at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
• Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN
• Minnesota at Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN
• Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m., PCA-12N
• Colorado at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Joseph Prep (Pennsylvania) at Middletown (Delaware), 4 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2, 1 p.m., MLBN
• N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, 3:30 p.m., TBS
• A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 6 p.m., FS1
• N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lee at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 3, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• IMSA Michelin Challenge At VIR, 11 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, 2:30 p.m., NBC
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, 3:30 p.m., TBS
• N.L. Division Series: Los Angeles at San Francisco, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TBS
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, 8 a.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UNA at North Carolina A&T, noon, FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, 3:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.