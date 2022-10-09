Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, 1 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Georgia, 3 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, 8 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary), 1 p.m., ABC
• A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary), 3 p.m., ESPN
• N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Preseason: Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay, 8:30 a.m., NFLN
• Tennessee at Washington, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon, FOX
• Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 1 p.m., USA
• MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: Salt Lake at Portland, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Washington, noon, FM-107.3
Monday on TV
CFL
• Ottawa at Montreal, noon, ESPN2
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Third Round, Seminole GC, 3 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m., USA
