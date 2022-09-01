Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FS1
• Ball St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• VMI at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama A&M at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Penn St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., FOX
• New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Cal Poly at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS2), 2 p.m. (FS1)
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., NHLN
• IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., NHLN
MLB
• Seattle at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Texas at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
•Milwaukee at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 11 a.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• North Alabama at Indiana State, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
MLB
• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
