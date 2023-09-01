featured Sports on TV, radio: Sept. 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Atlanta Braves continue their West Coast campaign with a visit to the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 9 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast. Today on TVAUTO RACING• Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2• Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2COLLEGE FOOTBALL• Miami (Ohio) at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ACCN• Central Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m., FS1• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN• Stanford at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSNMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER• Syracuse at Penn St., 5 p.m., BTN• Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTNWOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL• Pittsburgh at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECNGOLF• DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 6:30 a.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLFHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL• Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.), 6 p.m., ESPNUMLB• Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1), noon, MLBN• Baltimore at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., Bally Sports SoutheastMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town, 2 p.m., USATENNIS• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2WNBA• Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m., ION--Today on radioHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL• Austin at Decatur, 7 p.m., FM-104.9MLB• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, FM-93.9 (joined in progress) 