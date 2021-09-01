Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UAB vs. Jacksonville St. (at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Texas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: OL Reign at Houston, 7 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 5 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., FM-93.9
