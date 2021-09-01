UAB football players

UAB begins the 2021 football season with a neutral site game against Jacksonville State at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. [SHOLTEN SINGER/THE HERALD-DISPATCH]

 Sholten Singer - member online, The Herald-Dispatch

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• UAB vs. Jacksonville St. (at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Texas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

PARALYMPICS

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: OL Reign at Houston, 7 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 5 and 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., FM-93.9

