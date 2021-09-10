Freddie Freeman 090921

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins this weekend. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Geelong at Melbourne, Preliminary Final, 4:30 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 1, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU

• Formula 1: Practice 2, 10:55 a.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

• NC State at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Minnesota vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Penn St. at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Eastside Catholic (Washington) at Valor Christian (Colorado), 9 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, 6 p.m., FS1

• Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: Match 5, 1 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Ardmore at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

FISHING

• Bassmaster Opens, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBC

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6:30 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 11 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

• WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama State at Auburn, 11 a.m., FM-94.9

• Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

• Chattanooga at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

