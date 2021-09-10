Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Geelong at Melbourne, Preliminary Final, 4:30 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula 1: Practice 2, 10:55 a.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NC State at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Minnesota vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Penn St. at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Eastside Catholic (Washington) at Valor Christian (Colorado), 9 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, 6 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: Match 5, 1 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Ardmore at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
FISHING
• Bassmaster Opens, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 11 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama State at Auburn, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Chattanooga at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.