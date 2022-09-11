Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, 1 p.m., FS2
• MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, 2 p.m., FS2
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m., USA
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NC State at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPNU
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, noon, CNBC
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon, CBS
• New Orleans at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Kansas City at Arizona, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, 1 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 5 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, 11 a.m., NBC
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m., FM-107.3
MLB
• Atlanta at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
NFL
• Denver at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ABC
• Denver at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli), 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m., Bally Sports South
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m., FM-93.9
