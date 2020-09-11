Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, 8 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Philadelphia at Miami, 4 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Seattle at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 7 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• James Clemens at Austin, 7 p.m., 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
• Hartselle at Decatur, 7 p.m., 1400-AM, 94.3-FM
• Brewer at Russellville, 7 p.m., 107.1-FM, 1380-AM
• Lawrence Co. at Ardmore, 7 p.m., 97.9-FM, 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
• Albertville at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Syracuse at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Charlotte at Appalachian State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m., Fox
• Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1
• Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Campbell at Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ACCN
• The Citadel at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Tulane at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m., MLBN
• Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., FS1
• Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., FOX
• San Francisco at San Diego, 8 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leeds United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
