Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, 8 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Philadelphia at Miami, 4 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Seattle at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 7 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN2

• ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• James Clemens at Austin, 7 p.m., 94.7-FM, 1490-AM

• Hartselle at Decatur, 7 p.m., 1400-AM, 94.3-FM

• Brewer at Russellville, 7 p.m., 107.1-FM, 1380-AM

• Lawrence Co. at Ardmore, 7 p.m., 97.9-FM, 105.1-FM, 1110-AM

• Albertville at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Syracuse at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Charlotte at Appalachian State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m., Fox

• Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1

• Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Duke at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Campbell at Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ACCN

• The Citadel at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ABC

• Tulane at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m., FS1

MLB

• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m., MLBN

• Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., FS1

• Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., FOX

• San Francisco at San Diego, 8 p.m., MLBN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leeds United, 11:30 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

• WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.