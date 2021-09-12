Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, 10 a.m., FS1
• NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, 2 p.m., FS2
• IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, 3 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• James Madison at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• TCU at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
• South Florida at Miami, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Florida St. at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 4 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S FUTSAL
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, Group A, noon, FS2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Boston at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., TBS
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Arizona at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Miami at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Green Bay vs. New Orleans (in Jacksonville), 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m., CBSSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, 6 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Washington at Chicago, 2 p.m., ABC
• Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Green Bay vs. New Orleans (joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Maridoe Invitational, 3 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Pittsburgh at Penn St., 6 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Baltimore at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Everton, 2 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
--
Monday on Radio
NFL
• Baltimore at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
