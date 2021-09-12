Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans open their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals at noon today on CBS. [JASON BEHNKEN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, 10 a.m., FS1

• NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1

• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, 2 p.m., FS2

• IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, 2:30 p.m., NBC

• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, 3 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• James Madison at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• TCU at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN

• South Florida at Miami, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Florida St. at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 4 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m., FS1

MEN'S FUTSAL

• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, Group A, noon, FS2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Boston at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., TBS

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Arizona at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Miami at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Green Bay vs. New Orleans (in Jacksonville), 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m., CBSSN

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, 6 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN

• ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Washington at Chicago, 2 p.m., ABC

• Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Green Bay vs. New Orleans (joined in progress), FM-93.9

• Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Maridoe Invitational, 3 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Pittsburgh at Penn St., 6 p.m., FS1

NFL

• Baltimore at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Everton, 2 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS

--

Monday on Radio

NFL

• Baltimore at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

