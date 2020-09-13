Matt Ryan Falcons football

Matt Ryan (2) and the Atlanta Falcons open their season at noon today on Fox. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

• IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, noon, NBC

• Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, 2 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 6 a.m., CNBC

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round (taped), 8:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports South

• Philadelphia at Miami, noon, MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., TBS

• Philadelphia at Miami, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinals: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, noon, ESPN

NFL

• Miami at New England, noon, CBS

• Seattle at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 4, 2 p.m., NBC

RODEO

• PBR: The Ariat Invitational (taped), 5 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli, noon, ESPN2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders, 3 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The U.S. Open, Men's Final, 3 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Dallas vs. New York, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MLB

• Oakland vs. Seattle, 4:10 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinals: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Western Conference Final: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 5, 7 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 11:35 a.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

MLB

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., FM-93.9

