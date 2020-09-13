Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, noon, NBC
• Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, 2 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 6 a.m., CNBC
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round (taped), 8:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports South
• Philadelphia at Miami, noon, MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., TBS
• Philadelphia at Miami, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinals: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, noon, ESPN
NFL
• Miami at New England, noon, CBS
• Seattle at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 4, 2 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: The Ariat Invitational (taped), 5 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli, noon, ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders, 3 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Men's Final, 3 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Dallas vs. New York, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Monday
MLB
• Oakland vs. Seattle, 4:10 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinals: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Final: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 5, 7 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 11:35 a.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., FM-93.9
