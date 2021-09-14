Jorge Soler baseball Atlanta Braves

Jorge Soler open a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports South and FM-93.9. [BEN MARGOT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Maridoe Invitational: Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACCN

FUTSAL

• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. U.S., Group F, noon, FS2

MLB

• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Copa Do Brasil: Athletico at Santos FC, Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., FS2

• Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

