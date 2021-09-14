Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Maridoe Invitational: Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACCN
FUTSAL
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. U.S., Group F, noon, FS2
MLB
• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Copa Do Brasil: Athletico at Santos FC, Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
