Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Savannah St. at Benedict, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLB
• Oakland at Houston, 6 p.m., FOX
• San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League, 9 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN
