Sports on TV, radio: Sept. 15, 2023
Today on TVAUTO RACING• Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 1:30 p.m., USA• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 3:30 p.m., USA• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 6:30 p.m., USA• NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped), 9:30 p.m., FS1BOXING• ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped), 8:30 p.m., Showtime• Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas, 9 p.m., ESPNCOLLEGE FOOTBALL• Army at UTSA, 6 p.m., ESPN• Virginia at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1• Utah St. at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSNMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNWOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER• Syracuse at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCNWOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL• Illinois at UCF, 4:30 p.m., BTN• Southern Cal at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTNGOLF• DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England, 6 a.m., GOLF• Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., 12:30 p.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., 3 p.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif., 5 p.m., GOLFHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL• McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 7 p.m., ESPNUMLB• N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBNTENNIS• Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland, 7 a.m., TENNIS• San Diego-WTA Semifinal, 4 p.m., TENNIS• San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., TENNISWNBA• Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2• Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2--Today on radioHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL• Florence at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9 