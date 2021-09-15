Atlanta Braves baseball

Ehire Adrianza, left, Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports South. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Georgia St. at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Milwaukee at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Boston at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (joined in progress), 6 p.m., MLBN

• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 4, 5, 10 and 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• New York at Connecticut, 3 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9

