Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Georgia St. at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Milwaukee at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Boston at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (joined in progress), 6 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 4, 5, 10 and 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• New York at Connecticut, 3 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9
