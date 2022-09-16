Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, 4 p.m., USA
• NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, 6 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Florida St. at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Air Force at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Georgetown at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, 5 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Albertville, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Danville at Madison Academy, 7 p.m., FM-97.7
• Brewer at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-107.1, FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UConn at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
• S. Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
• Villanova at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX
• Texas St. at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1
• Youngstown St. at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
• Old Dominion at Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCN
• S. Alabama at UCLA, 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• California at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Morehouse vs. Howard, 2 p.m., CNBC
• Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Penn St. at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• BYU at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• Kansas at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN
• UT-Martin at Boise St., 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Liberty at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Marshall at Bowling Green, 4 p.m., NFLN
• Colorado St. at Washington St., 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Mississippi St. at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Toledo at Ohio St., 6 p.m., FOX
• Michigan St. at Washington, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• UCF at FAU, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Montana St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Miami at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPN
• San Diego St. at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Grambling St. at Jackson St., 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m., FOX
• N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
• E. Michigan at Arizona St., 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, 5 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, noon, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund, 8 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• North Alabama at Chattanooga, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Penn State, at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9
