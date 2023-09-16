Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, 5:30 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Florida State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ABC
• Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
• Iowa State at Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
• Kansas State at Missouri, 11 a.m., SECN
• Liberty at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Louisville at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• North Dakota at Boise State, 11 a.m., FS1
• Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m., FOX
• Wake Forest at Old Dominion, 11 a.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
• Weber State at Utah, 1 p.m., Pac-12
• Alabama at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• FIU at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
• Northwestern at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• Oklahoma at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
• San Diego State at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Western Michigan at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
• Tulane at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Western Kentucky at Ohio State, 3 p.m., FOX
• James Madison at Troy, 6 p.m., NFLN
• Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Vanderbilt at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Akron at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Bowling Green at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• BYU at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Pitt at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• Florida Atlantic at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Hawaii at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12
• TCU at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX
• Wyoming at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
• Colorado State at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN
• UTEP at Arizona, 9 p.m., Pac-12
• Fresno State at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Kansas at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
• Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, 4 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Boston at Toronto, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6 p.m., MLBN
• LA Dodgers at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Lazio at Juventus, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, 9 a.m., USA
• Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed, 9:45 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile, Serbia vs. Czech Rep., 7 a.m., TENNIS
• San Diego-WTA Singles Final, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• Osaka-WTA Singles Final, 9 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 1, 2 p.m., NBC
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at South Florida, 2;30 p.m., FM-93.9
• North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9
--
Sunday on TV
Sunday, September 17
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Stanford at Louisville, noon, ESPN2
• Oregon at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1
• Wisconsin at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• Boston at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• LA Dodgers at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• LA Chargers at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Green Bay at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• San Francisco at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• NY Jets at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Miami at New England, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth, 8 p.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Portland at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, 2 p.m. (CNBC) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
WNBA
• Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2, noon, ESPN
• Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Minnesota at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• New Orleans at Carolina, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest, 1:45 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
