Saquon Barkley football Giants

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team at 7:20 tonight on NFL Network. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Adam Hunger - freelancer, FR110666 AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

• Pittsburgh at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South

• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• San Diego at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Houston at Texas (joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 4, 5, 10 and 11 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• N.Y. Giants at Washington (joined in progress), FM-93.9

