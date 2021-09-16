Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Pittsburgh at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• San Diego at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at Texas (joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 4, 5, 10 and 11 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MLB
• Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Washington (joined in progress), FM-93.9
