Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, 10 a.m., FS1
• FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, 3:30 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• LSU at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Nebraska at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 11:30 a.m., FS1
MLB
• Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• New England at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS
• Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon, FOX
• Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, 2 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford, 6 a.m., USA
• Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 8:15 a.m., USA
• MLS: Portland at Columbus, noon, ESPN
• USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC, 4 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4, 3 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Tennessee at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., ABC
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Tennessee at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m., FM-107.3
