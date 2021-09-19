Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, noon, CBSSN
• NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, 1 p.m., FOX
• IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, 2:30 p.m., NBC
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• UMass at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Louisville, 1 pm., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Penn St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Stanford at Kentucky, noon, SECN
• Notre Dame at Ohio St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 1 p.m. (FS1)
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, 11 a.m., NBC
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, noon, TBS
• Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: LAFC at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, 11 a.m., FS1
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, 3 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Atlanta at Connecticut, noon, NBATV
• Las Vegas at Phoenix, 2 p.m., ABC
• Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m., NBATV
• Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman, 6 p.m., FS1
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Chidester, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
