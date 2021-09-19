Terrell Edmunds NFL football

Terrell Edmunds, left, and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders at noon today on CBS. [ADRIAN KRAUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Adrian Kraus - freelancer, FR171451 AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, noon, CBSSN

• NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, 1 p.m., FOX

• IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, 2:30 p.m., NBC

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• UMass at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Iowa at Louisville, 1 pm., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Penn St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Stanford at Kentucky, noon, SECN

• Notre Dame at Ohio St., 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 1 p.m. (FS1)

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, 11 a.m., NBC

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, noon, TBS

• Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS

• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m., FOX

• Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: LAFC at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, 11 a.m., FS1

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, 3 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Atlanta at Connecticut, noon, NBATV

• Las Vegas at Phoenix, 2 p.m., ABC

• Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m., NBATV

• Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

NFL

• Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman, 6 p.m., FS1

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Chidester, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9

