Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 5:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 8:55 a.m., EPSN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full list, see GameDay.
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at L.A. Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER
• CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa, 6 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Sparkman at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Ardmore at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-107.1
• Lawrence Co. at Russellville, 7 p.m., AM-920, FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 11:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full list, see GameDay.
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Seattle at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan., 12:30 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9
• Utah State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.