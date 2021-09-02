Weston McKennie US soccer

Weston McKennie and the United States men's national soccer team begins World Cup qualifying with a match at El Salvador at 9 tonight on CBS Sports Network. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Temple at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Boise St. at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN

• South Florida at NC State, 6:30 p.m., ACCN

• East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FOX

• Bowling Green at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• Oakland at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Cleveland at Kansas City (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

PARALYMPICS

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S., 9 p.m., CBSSN

SWIMMING

• ISL: Match 3, 1 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 5 and 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9

