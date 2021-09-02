Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Temple at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Boise St. at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN
• South Florida at NC State, 6:30 p.m., ACCN
• East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FOX
• Bowling Green at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• Oakland at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at Kansas City (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S., 9 p.m., CBSSN
SWIMMING
• ISL: Match 3, 1 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 5 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9
