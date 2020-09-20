Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• MotoAmerica: Day 2, 3 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• South Carolina at Georgia, noon, SECN
• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN
• Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round (taped), 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 p.m., FS1 and 3 p.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• San Francisco at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Dallas, noon, FOX
• Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 1 p.m., NBCSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, noon, ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, 3 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, noon, ESPN
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MLB
• Game TBD, 6:05 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.