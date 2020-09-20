Willson Contreras baseball

Willson Contreras drove in the lone run in the Cubs' 1-0 win Friday over the Minnesota Twins. The Cubs and Twins meet at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. [DAVID BANKS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David Banks

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• MotoAmerica: Day 2, 3 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• South Carolina at Georgia, noon, SECN

• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN

• Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round (taped), 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 p.m., FS1 and 3 p.m., FS2

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, 5 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

• San Francisco at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Atlanta at Dallas, noon, FOX

• Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 1 p.m., NBCSN

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, noon, ESPN2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, 3 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, noon, ESPN

• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MLB

• Game TBD, 6:05 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

NFL

• New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.