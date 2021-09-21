Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Notre Dame at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at San Diego, 9 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF World Cup: Inter Moengotapoe vs. Olimpia, Round of 16 1st Leg, 4:30 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF World Cup: Forge vs. Independiente, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF World Cup: Guastatoya vs. L.D. Alajuelense, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
