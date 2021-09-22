Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Illinois at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
• Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Georgia at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Northwestern, 9 p.m., BTN
• Utah at Washington, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Tampa Bay (joined in progress), 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at HFX Wanderers FC, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Alianza FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle, Final, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.